Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXHI remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Exlites Holdings International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Get Exlites Holdings International alerts:

About Exlites Holdings International (Get Rating)

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.