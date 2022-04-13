Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXHI remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Exlites Holdings International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
