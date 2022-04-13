Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ADNT stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 4.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

