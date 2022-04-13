Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

F opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

