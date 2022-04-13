Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolent Health by 211.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of EVH opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.