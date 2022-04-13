EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.29 Million

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to announce $146.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.60 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $598.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.51 million to $602.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $627.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $640.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.