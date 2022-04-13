Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.78 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

