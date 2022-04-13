EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($211.96) to €190.00 ($206.52) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($201.09) to €189.00 ($205.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. 47,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,209. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.