Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 860.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,209,000 after buying an additional 69,865 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,177,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

NYSE:ESS opened at $346.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.30 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.