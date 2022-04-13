ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESSA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 1,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

