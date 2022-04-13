Escalade (ESCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter.

Get Escalade alerts:

ESCA opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Escalade has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Escalade by 795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 73.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Escalade by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Escalade by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESCA. TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.