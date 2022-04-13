Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

ERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$18.52 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

