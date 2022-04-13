Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 52,894 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

