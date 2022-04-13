Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $475.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 598,505 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

