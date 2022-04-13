Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQGPF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Equitable Group stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

