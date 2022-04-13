EPIK Prime Price Tops $0.0825 on Exchanges (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $28.85 million and $691,170.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery (EVE) traded 85,724,678.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.39 or 0.02647855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00104181 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

