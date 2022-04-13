Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envestnet in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $80.64 on Monday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 336.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

