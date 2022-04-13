Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

