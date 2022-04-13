Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, an increase of 358.6% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

ESVIF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

