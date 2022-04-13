Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will report $972.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enovis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $987.00 million and the lowest is $949.50 million. Enovis posted sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovis will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ENOV stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. 4,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,121. Enovis has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

