Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $393.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDVMF. Barclays upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 44,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $28.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.