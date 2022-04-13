EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.