Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.72. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 21,816 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

