eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 6,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,175. The firm has a market cap of $273.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.09. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 7.9% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,504,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

