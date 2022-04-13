EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 797.5% in March

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, a growth of 797.5% from the March 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDRVF. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

