easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 825 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.19) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

EZJ opened at GBX 542.60 ($7.07) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 574.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

