Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

