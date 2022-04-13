DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DynaResource stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. DynaResource has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.45.

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

