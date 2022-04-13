DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DynaResource stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. DynaResource has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.45.
DynaResource Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DynaResource (DYNR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.