DWF Group (LON:DWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DWF stock opened at GBX 113.04 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. DWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.08. The company has a market capitalization of £367.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

