DWF Group (LON:DWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
DWF stock opened at GBX 113.04 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. DWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.08. The company has a market capitalization of £367.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08.
About DWF Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.