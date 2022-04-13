Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,521 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.