Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 100,641 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,641 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 126,414 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 369,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $505.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIGL. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

