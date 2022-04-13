Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

DTIL opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

