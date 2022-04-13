Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.11. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

