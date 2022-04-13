Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $148,000 Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $176.85.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

