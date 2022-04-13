Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $137,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

