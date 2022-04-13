Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $636.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.