Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 23,687 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Athenex worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Athenex by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 485,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 317,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 432.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 28.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 471,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

