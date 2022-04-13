Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 84.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 314.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.