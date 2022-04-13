Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 136109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.
Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.