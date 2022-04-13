Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

