Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Up 0.2%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.53. 117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

