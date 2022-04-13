DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $47,948,303. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in DoorDash by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $121,604,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.