Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 320,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,349. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $5,341,151. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

