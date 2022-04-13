Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.55

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.55 and last traded at $87.58, with a volume of 5806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 219,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

