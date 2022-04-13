Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported ninth startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. Earnings benefited from sales and comps growth. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which are part of the company’s key initiatives, also aided results. The company completed the rollout of its $1.25 price point initiative to every Dollar Tree store across the United States in February 2022, more than two months ahead of time. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022. However, higher freight costs impacted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a year-over-year decline in bottom-line. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of DLTR opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

