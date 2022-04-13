DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,247,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,064 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $73.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLO. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

