DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 over the last 90 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

