DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $14,713,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,308 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,927. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of DKS opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.