Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Trading Down 2.3%

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 286,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 588,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.