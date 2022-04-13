Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 3,850 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,504.67 ($19.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,799.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,247.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

