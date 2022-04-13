Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 297,706 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297,706 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $100,123,000. Microsoft comprises 8.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

